As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Boosted Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Stake Maintained by Taurus Asset Management Llc

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 6,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 31,216 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 24,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2907.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 23,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,182 shares to 5,306 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 187,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,076 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,470 are owned by King Luther Cap Mgmt. Staley Capital Advisers holds 1.62% or 248,021 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Limited has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Patten Grp accumulated 3,958 shares. & Mngmt holds 1.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 45,694 shares. Laffer invested in 38,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.16% or 4,862 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.2% or 97,512 shares. Sei Invs invested in 482,686 shares. Bath Savings Trust owns 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,364 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns Incorporated reported 3,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. James Invest holds 34,733 shares. Blackrock stated it has 95.95M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,773 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 22,592 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stralem has 2.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,405 shares. Narwhal Capital Management reported 22,461 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 0.72% or 2,716 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 39,051 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company invested in 236,149 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 13,643 shares. First Finance In stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 758,217 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,023 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank stated it has 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westwood Mngmt Il holds 11,200 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 959 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc holds 153,596 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 147,633 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,975 shares to 191,355 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,284 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.