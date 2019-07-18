As Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Valuation Rose, Rothschild Investment Raised Holding; Watsco (WSO) Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.29 Million

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,894 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 7,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.96% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 10.54 million shares traded or 128.47% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 191,464 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42 million, down from 200,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.77. About 394,500 shares traded or 56.18% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 73,215 shares to 87,042 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 47,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 6,500 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 109,157 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 102,455 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Washington Financial Bank holds 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 340 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc holds 56,142 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 11,321 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 7,335 shares. Mason Street Ltd holds 17,090 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested in 2,274 shares. 786 are held by Fifth Third Bancorp. Asset Mgmt invested in 2,171 shares.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.54 earnings per share, up 5.83% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.4 per share. WSO’s profit will be $95.85 million for 15.43 P/E if the $2.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.64% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny has 54,917 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri invested in 0.06% or 6,269 shares. Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,910 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Evergreen Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,466 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,485 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc reported 4,661 shares. Holderness Communications stated it has 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 23,391 were accumulated by Ftb. Condor Capital invested in 19,055 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Management has invested 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,661 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 38,151 are owned by Parthenon Limited Liability Corp. Meyer Handelman reported 88,498 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.38 million shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,234 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Co.