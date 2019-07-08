As Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Market Value Rose, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Cut Holding; Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position in Southern Co (SO) as Shares Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,597 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 1.88M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 6,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 63,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 2.10M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 57,988 shares to 469,969 shares, valued at $90.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 63,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,626 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Shares for $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380 on Tuesday, March 5. The insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.62 million for 19.86 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,828 shares to 29,467 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 25,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.00 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.