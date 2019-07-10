As Philip Morris Intl (Call) (PM) Market Value Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Boosted by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (PM) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 82,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 2.89 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Cap, Hong Kong-based fund reported 6,768 shares. Natixis stated it has 530,931 shares. Chesley Taft And Lc has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,401 shares. Essex Fincl stated it has 13,846 shares. Moreover, At Retail Bank has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated stated it has 226,103 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Advsr Inc reported 0.39% stake. Cullinan Assocs Inc has 0.35% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Rech Glob reported 50.85 million shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Pure Fincl holds 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 5,122 shares. Barr E S & reported 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Glenmede Tru Na reported 141,272 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 1,123 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & Co has 44,497 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, a Arizona-based fund reported 3,288 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,600 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,772 shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc (Put) (NYSE:GPS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc reported 16,692 shares. Asset Strategies, New York-based fund reported 48,746 shares. Willis Investment Counsel owns 122,600 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Night Owl Capital Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,859 shares. Stellar Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,063 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc accumulated 322,615 shares. 2.72 million were reported by Axa. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Research Glob Invsts invested in 0.33% or 5.49M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retail Bank Pictet Cie (Asia), a Singapore-based fund reported 11,627 shares. First Foundation has 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sol Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meridian Mngmt holds 13,640 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.