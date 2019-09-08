As Philip Morris International (PM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cleararc Capital Lifted Holding; Highvista Strategies Has Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $509,600

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 37,710 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 26,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “After Another Strong Quarter, Alibaba Stock Will Reward Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

