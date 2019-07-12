As Philip Morris International (PM) Share Value Rose, Holder Kepos Capital LP Cut Its Stake by $1.78 Million; As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Redmile Group Lowered Position by $131.73 Million

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 20,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,337 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, down from 98,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.72. About 1.46 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.97 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 1.43 million shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Svcs holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,448 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Montag A Associates has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cwm Limited invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.82% or 2.13M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 7,284 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 37,710 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Capital Ca holds 30,706 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 0.69% or 914,686 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital reported 3,132 shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 56,745 were reported by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.12% stake. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,485 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares to 222,526 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 23,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09B for 15.36 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 745,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $76.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 553,965 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Ftb Advsrs holds 1,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Intl invested in 0.01% or 134,700 shares. Castleark Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 220,116 shares. Putnam Invs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 97,096 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 54,859 shares. State Street Corp reported 7.28 million shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. The insider Squarer Ron sold 110,000 shares worth $2.38M. Another trade for 19,720 shares valued at $356,139 was made by Oltmans Curtis Gale on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $4.80 million were sold by Robbins Andrew R. Saccomano Nicholas A sold $4.04 million worth of stock or 187,264 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $115,998 was bought by COX CARRIE SMITH. LEFKOFF KYLE sold $721,074 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.