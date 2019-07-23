As Philip Morris International (PM) Share Value Rose, Holder Capital International LTD Decreased Its Position by $834,856; Bourgeon Capital Management Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Trimmed by $2.28 Million

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 9,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,515 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 80,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 3.76 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $223.99. About 626,373 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 212,077 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited owns 277,721 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 139,865 shares. The North Carolina-based Schaller has invested 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mycio Wealth Prns Llc stated it has 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 6,216 were accumulated by Blue Finance Capital Inc. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,626 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.28% or 3.44 million shares. The Tennessee-based Shayne & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Raymond James Na reported 65,985 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 14,910 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 132,578 shares. Monroe State Bank Mi has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 605,812 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 730,185 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,671 shares to 117,422 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1 Year After Marchionneâ€™s Passing, Stronger Than Ever – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Altria Waste $13 Billion on Juul E-Cigs? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 207.40 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,846 are held by Symphony Asset Limited Liability Com. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Company reported 3,150 shares. Community Bankshares Na reported 0.01% stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn holds 0% or 10 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank reported 7,134 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 3,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 1,055 shares. Davenport Limited Liability owns 1,569 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Piedmont Advsr holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 6,661 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Company stated it has 1,492 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 8,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 3,515 shares. Cohen And Steers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Reacts To Palo Alto Hitting New Highs – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by ZUK NIR, worth $6.53 million. On Friday, February 1 MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 40,000 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,454 shares to 75,454 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 13,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).