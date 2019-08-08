As Philip Morris International (PM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Increased Stake; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Value Declined, South Street Advisors Has Upped by $9.79 Million Its Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 6,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 741,920 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.58 million, up from 735,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 1.01M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 501.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 75,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 1.95 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE ALSO RAISED DUE TO FAVORABLE PAYER MIX FOR SEVERAL PRODUCTS, AS WELL AS IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES; 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Enters Collaboration Deal With Siligon For Diabetes Treatment, To Take Charge For In-process Research — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021086 Company: LILLY; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LILLY WILL RECEIVE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO SIGILON’S AFIBROMER TECHNOLOGY FOR ISLET CELL ENCAPSULATION

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 131,474 shares to 13,790 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,205 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lilly (LLY) Announces NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 3 Data for Emgality in Episodic Cluster Headache – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Pa stated it has 11,505 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 258,260 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 9,215 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd holds 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 3,406 shares. North American Management Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Holderness Invs Comm holds 0.14% or 2,222 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 37,041 shares. Ckw Financial reported 800 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 964,019 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 114,060 shares. Paragon Cap holds 0.13% or 1,693 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.01% or 23,203 shares. 7,820 are held by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wheatland Advisors Inc has invested 2.89% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Hartford Invest Management Com has 0.39% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. 205,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $25.11M on Tuesday, February 19.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block to Release Fiscal First Quarter Results August 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Innovative Industrial Q2 revenue more than doubles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TradeZero America Announces Membership on the NYSE American Options Market – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schaller has invested 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Regent Invest Management Lc invested in 7,311 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Field Main Financial Bank reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.84M shares. Meritage Port Mngmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 6,186 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 3,467 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1,595 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 402 shares. Moreover, Mengis Management has 1.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 12,389 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 3,795 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 4,183 shares stake. Hendley Com reported 31,133 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 23,599 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $94.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Call) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,500 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil (NYSE:AMX).