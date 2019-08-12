As Philip Morris International (PM) Share Value Declined, Calamos Wealth Management Upped Holding; Choate Investment Advisors Increased Its Danaher (DHR) Position by $517,440

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 422.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 30,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 37,234 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 1.77M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 73.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,254 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 5,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 959,413 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,720 shares to 28,910 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 17,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,075 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,817 shares to 57,594 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,080 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

