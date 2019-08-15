As Philip Morris International (PM) Market Value Declined, Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $454,320

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 551,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.95M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.89. About 807,690 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 5,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,263 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 59,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 3.62M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Invest Ltd Llc invested in 14,887 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc stated it has 22,781 shares. 34,055 are held by Jp Marvel Advsrs Limited. Mraz Amerine & Assocs invested in 0.21% or 8,404 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 36,921 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 1.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 70,990 shares. 4,282 are held by Sfe Inv Counsel. Amalgamated Bank reported 506,566 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gru holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,371 shares. Amarillo Bancshares holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,506 shares. Johnson Group has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). A D Beadell Counsel Inc has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citigroup holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.32M shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Ltd Llc has 1.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 131,312 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,609 shares to 5,640 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 53,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 11,641 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $285.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destiinations Inc. (NYSE:WYN) by 262,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris reports market share gains – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Shares Remain Under Pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.