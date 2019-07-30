As Philip Morris International In (PM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Stake; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Cognios Capital Lowered Position by $1.53 Million

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 50.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 9,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 18,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.21. About 8.70M shares traded or 41.17% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 3.74 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Gp has invested 0.94% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parametrica Limited holds 1.39% or 7,413 shares. Etrade Cap Limited has 0.24% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 95,899 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.24% stake. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 35,263 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 1.08 million shares. Leavell Investment Management reported 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 14,844 shares. Stonebridge Capital Lc accumulated 0.07% or 4,314 shares. Alley Llc invested in 1.9% or 73,115 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation owns 17,242 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability holds 6,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Maine-based Bangor State Bank has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Renaissance Tech Limited Company reported 2.19M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.83 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Altria Can Still Overcome Muted Expectations in Q2 – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Philip Morris Lights Up With Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $16.53 million activity. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03M was sold by Harris Parker. Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59 million. $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Allanson Joe. On Friday, February 15 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares to 2,375 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN) by 6,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Digital Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management LP accumulated 36,000 shares. Covington Cap accumulated 10,327 shares. Private Wealth Prns Lc stated it has 29,976 shares. Creative Planning holds 69,430 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 412 are owned by Ranger Invest L P. Moreover, Marsico Capital Mngmt Llc has 6.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 8,172 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. American Natl Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 0.68% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 7,775 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.21% or 563,222 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 4,172 shares. 141 are held by Financial Architects Inc. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cookson Peirce And Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 147,211 shares. Daiwa Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.27M shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 433.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.