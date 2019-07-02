As Philip Morris International In (PM) Stock Value Rose, Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased by $645,568 Its Stake; Jolley Asset Management Stake In Intel (INTC) Was Increased

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 2.93M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company's stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 12.70 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech & Mngmt Company owns 10,114 shares. 363,688 are owned by Victory Cap Management Inc. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 41,310 shares. Pggm Investments invested in 3.46M shares or 0.95% of the stock. Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 528,905 are owned by Boston Llc. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 8.35 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Corp holds 65,964 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0.05% or 174,451 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Lc has 0.32% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 1.72% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.50M shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 0.88% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 50,591 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,065 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 396,423 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.58% or 197,450 shares in its portfolio.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 7,070 shares. Cwm Lc holds 9,203 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii accumulated 43,905 shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca holds 219,825 shares. Permit Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 7,645 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi has 0.92% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 45,383 shares. Moneta Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Eagle Invest Mngmt Llc has 2.81% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 444 shares. Mengis Mgmt holds 1.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 26,410 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 2,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 1,350 shares. First Fincl Corp In holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,203 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.53% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.97 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

