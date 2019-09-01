As Philip Morris International In (PM) Stock Price Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Boosted by $3.15 Million Its Position; Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Position by $659,106 as Market Valuation Declined

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 3,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, down from 8,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 35,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 4,600 shares to 33,789 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.68 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 96,355 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $88.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 93,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24M shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

