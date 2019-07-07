As Philip Morris International In (PM) Shares Rose, Windward Capital Management Company Increased Stake; Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Its Ecolab (ECL) Position

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.43 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 12,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,099 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.54 million, up from 749,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 850,212 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25,589 shares to 601,491 shares, valued at $44.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 217,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.