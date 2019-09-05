As Philip Morris International In (PM) Share Price Declined, Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Holding; Nwi Management LP Lifted United Continental Holdings (UAL) Holding by $4.74 Million; Stock Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 504,555 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 229,007 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES AND AIR NEW ZEALAND ANNOUNCE NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN CHICAGO AND AUCKLAND; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes for dog that died after being put in overhead bin; 13/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SAYS CO. NEEDS MORE 76-SEAT JETS; 21/03/2018 – United CEO Munoz: Airline is not planning to shut down pet transport program; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – UNITED CAPACITY INCREASED 6.1% IN APRIL; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS RESOLVED NETWORK CONNECTIVITY ISSUE IN DATA CENTER; 14/03/2018 – United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 330,000 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $36.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.35 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.