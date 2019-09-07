As Philip Morris International In (PM) Market Value Declined, Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Decreased by $35.20 Million Its Stake; Ledyard National Bank Cut Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $1.87 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 400,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.62 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850.67 million, down from 10.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 35,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 349,851 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 385,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 16,692 shares to 103,910 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 8,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.