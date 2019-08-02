As Philip Morris International In (PM) Market Value Declined, First Foundation Advisors Cut Its Holding by $476,344; M&R Capital Management Raised Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding by $11.77 Million

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 5,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 327,375 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.94 million, down from 332,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 5.88M shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 33,597 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc holds 0.12% or 5,644 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 0.45% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 4,747 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated invested 0.78% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 29,444 shares. Van Eck has 706,772 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,101 shares. Leavell Inv reported 14,155 shares. Shayne & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.53% or 8,599 shares. Prudential Plc invested in 361,872 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Natixis owns 530,931 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,594 shares. Ci Invs Inc reported 1.07M shares. Agf Inc has invested 1.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.05 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P California Municip (CMF) by 9,401 shares to 34,708 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 5,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Second-quarter is going to be busy for IPOs, says NYSE president – CNBC” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Philip Morris Lights Up With Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp: Trying To Digest Its Mega-Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Uber files to IPO on the NYSE – CNBC” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares to 256,310 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,131 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.