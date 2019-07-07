As Philip Morris International In (PM) Market Valuation Rose, Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Holding; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lowered Holding by $436,650

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Lc holds 8,454 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 24,156 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2.09M shares. Godsey And Gibb stated it has 126,783 shares. Srb Corp invested in 6,097 shares. 54,173 are held by Novare Capital Mgmt Limited. 261,922 are held by Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc. F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 51,257 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Citizens & Northern, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,825 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny has invested 1.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Accredited Invsts holds 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,578 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,678 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.99 million shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc accumulated 131,171 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock or 7,200 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Donâ€™t Believe Low Crude Prices Will Last – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GeoPark: Best Performing NYSE Oil Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 32,408 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Update On Philip Morris’ Cigarette Volume Declines – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris reports market share gains – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria in post-earnings swoon – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris suspends IQOS social media campaign – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.