As Philip Morris International I (PM) Stock Price Rose, Markston International Has Upped Holding; Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding by $457,541; Market Valuation Rose

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,221 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 79,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 8.44M shares traded or 78.49% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 13,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 295,024 shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC –

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,112 shares to 52,517 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,888 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oldfield Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.56% or 62,100 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 815 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 203,782 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Macquarie Gp holds 277,721 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership holds 13.32 million shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 13,295 shares stake. 36,453 are held by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. 503 are owned by Macroview Inv Management Ltd Liability Co. Associated Banc holds 1.76% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 346,359 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated owns 7,474 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 9.16 million shares. Guardian Cap LP stated it has 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 66,000 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt owns 12,172 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

