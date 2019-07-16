As Philip Morris Internat. (PM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Trimmed Position by $169.52 Million; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lowered Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) as Share Price Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Philip Morris Internat. (PM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.28M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44B, down from 18.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Philip Morris Internat. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 4.59M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 1.29 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Advsr Limited invested in 1,700 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gam Ag accumulated 0.05% or 6,768 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 5,180 shares. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Lc has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney holds 36,187 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Artisan Partners Partnership holds 236,341 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc reported 83,008 shares. Family Firm, Maryland-based fund reported 1,167 shares. Counselors owns 4,644 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 79,622 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cornerstone holds 0.02% or 1,028 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 1.06% or 24,211 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0.02% or 14,052 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Official Seeks To Calm Shippers’ Anxiety – Benzinga” on April 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Is The Death Of Rail-Hauled Coal True, Or Premature? – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Morgan Stanley Cuts Transports Price Targets, Says “Second-Derivative Trade” Is On – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 17.84 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 57,308 shares to 259,414 shares, valued at $452.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Llc holds 1.66% or 64,487 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). At Bancshares owns 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,300 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Long Island Investors Ltd invested in 173,297 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 145,922 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr owns 18,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 7,741 shares. 2,402 are held by First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa. Blair William Il stated it has 227,491 shares. The California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.06% or 6,269 shares. 3,799 were reported by Howland Capital Management Ltd. Thomasville Comml Bank owns 25,961 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 279,300 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oakmark Equity And Income Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransUnion Executives Join Government Leaders to Discuss New Approaches for Leveraging Data to Mitigate Risk – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.