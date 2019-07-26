As Philip Morris Int (PM) Share Price Rose, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Position; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increases Stake in Borgwarner (BWA)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Int (PM) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 43,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.63M, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 3.59M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87M, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 3.42 million shares traded or 105.42% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 23,116 shares to 216,124 shares, valued at $39.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 85,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,701 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il reported 0.01% stake. Black Creek Invest reported 7.75% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 337,326 shares. Da Davidson And Co holds 0.01% or 13,716 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 461 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0.01% or 32,971 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Community Fincl Gp Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 54,562 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 694,802 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Mackenzie Financial invested 0.15% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Aperio Lc holds 124,481 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 155,545 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Investments holds 4,164 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ruffer Llp has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guyasuta Invest Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,187 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.18% or 463,462 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Lc holds 0% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Service holds 0.06% or 1,448 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc holds 346,359 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 316,325 shares stake. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 31,626 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 27,013 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 27,882 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Gp holds 6.56 million shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). King Luther Management owns 17,470 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated invested in 112,784 shares.