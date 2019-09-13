As Philip Morris In (PM) Shares Declined, Viking Fund Management Has Increased Stake; James Investment Research Boosted Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 23,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 134,491 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, up from 110,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 3.10M shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris In (PM) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 5.85 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) by 21,000 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 14,110 shares to 6,870 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.