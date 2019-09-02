As Philip Morris In (PM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Alps Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $5.82 Million; Southport Management Increases Position in Encana (ECA)

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris In (PM) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 66,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 439,816 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.88M, down from 505,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 21.62M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan Amer Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 124,403 shares to 398,874 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Pretium Resource (NYSE:PVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Natl Bank invested 0.46% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 31,860 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd accumulated 83,275 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited holds 0.53% or 16,133 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company owns 6,410 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc stated it has 6,345 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Allen Management Limited owns 4,183 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Opus Investment has invested 0.74% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 59,101 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northstar Gp, a New York-based fund reported 4,807 shares. Narwhal Management accumulated 20,052 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 9,903 are owned by Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Lc. Whittier Tru Co accumulated 230,256 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Benzinga” published on August 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.