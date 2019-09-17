As Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Stock Price Declined, S Muoio & Company Raised Its Holding; American Airls Group (AAL) Market Value Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Raised Its Position

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 209.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% . The institutional investor held 31,036 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $986,000, up from 10,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 256,392 shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 12.12M shares traded or 78.83% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $106,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PAHC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 1.69% more from 18.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,005 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Zebra Capital Ltd holds 0.15% or 8,976 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 756,500 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 88,044 shares. Polaris Cap Ltd Llc holds 83,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 2.26 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 118,954 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 95,092 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 6,738 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 66,162 shares. 30,760 were reported by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 153,745 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.02% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) or 20,871 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $65,844. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has invested 0.11% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hellman Jordan Mgmt Incorporated Ma holds 38,550 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 23,242 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.33M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 11,428 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated holds 0.12% or 10,412 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 15,318 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Management New York has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Palisade Cap Mgmt Lc Nj reported 21,050 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 57,002 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 67,982 shares.

