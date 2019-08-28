As Pgt (PGTI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; Ruffer Llp Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $517,698 as Share Value Declined

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 9,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 23,219 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 32,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 8.42M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 139,368 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2.22M shares. 51,368 were reported by Scott And Selber. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8,847 were reported by Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Green Square Lc has 1.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). At Savings Bank stated it has 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stifel holds 1.06% or 6.94M shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,677 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv, New York-based fund reported 114,462 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Research Inc holds 136,269 shares. Acg Wealth owns 0.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 122,486 shares. Maple Capital Management invested in 19,587 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Payden And Rygel invested in 2.54% or 644,900 shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 0.58% stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 4.17 million shares to 19.31 million shares, valued at $264.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 639,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 43,759 shares. Copper Rock Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.04% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 1.02 million shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). 112,581 were accumulated by First Tru Advsr L P. Rhumbline Advisers holds 160,057 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 68,224 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 137,463 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 42,218 shares. First Personal Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). The California-based Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Icon Advisers has 0.03% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Alphaone Inv Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 3,344 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 186,595 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $114,390 activity. The insider Jackson Jeffrey T bought 4,000 shares worth $56,240.