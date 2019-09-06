As Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Decreased by $392,197 Its Stake; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $171.21. About 1.07 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 30,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 686,730 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, down from 716,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 70,867 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65,805 shares to 68,305 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 32,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc accumulated 1,514 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Endowment Mngmt Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,070 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 2,309 shares. Harvest Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.16% or 3,199 shares. Allen Invest Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,595 shares. Roosevelt Gru, a New York-based fund reported 117,153 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 5,010 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment reported 2,089 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc invested in 2,405 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 861,065 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 126,623 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 4,656 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.76% or 115,131 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.09% or 60,846 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 86,236 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $42.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 498,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PGTI Reports 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Results – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PGT Innovations, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PGT Innovations expands operations with plant connector building – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations Announces New Leadership Appointments – Business Wire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Analysts await PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 23.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PGTI’s profit will be $16.99M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by PGT Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd reported 65,000 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.03% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 39,437 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Kennedy Management invested in 175,000 shares. Macquarie has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 0.02% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 12,523 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 419,634 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 37,379 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.02% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 57,224 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 22,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities invested in 0.03% or 248,400 shares.