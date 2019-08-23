As Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Share Value Rose, Jennison Associates Decreased by $716,846 Its Stake; Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Wesco International (WCC) Holding by $808,038; Shares Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 15,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 517,532 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43M, down from 532,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 58,892 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 55,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $843.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 48,092 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 6,896 shares. 109,359 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Communication. First Mercantile Tru Company stated it has 2,175 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 85,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc owns 273,240 shares. Bailard Inc, a California-based fund reported 7,677 shares. Bowling Port Limited has 57,896 shares. Alpha Windward has 0.31% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Pennsylvania holds 14,095 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 113,053 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,065 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 18,746 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 18,544 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP reported 23,030 shares. Cornerstone holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about WESCO International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WESCO International and Plug and Play Launch B2B Sales and Distribution Accelerator – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WESCO International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International’s Drivers Are Steady In The Short Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industri (IDE) by 28,520 shares to 41,251 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A Reit by 38,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. Jackson Jeffrey T had bought 4,000 shares worth $56,240 on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PGT Innovations, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PGT Innovations Announces Transfer to NYSE Nasdaq:PGTI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2016, Businesswire.com published: “PGT Innovations Appoints Chief Information Officer – Business Wire” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTR, BBY, MELI and WTW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations Adds Experienced HR Executive – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 1,632 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Cooper Creek Ptnrs Management stated it has 215,300 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Perritt Cap Mgmt holds 0.56% or 107,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De stated it has 24,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd reported 365,537 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 175,489 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 83,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 13,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 19,935 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 53,276 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 40,930 shares. 39,376 are held by State Teachers Retirement Sys. The Oregon-based Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.48% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 2,897 shares to 509,868 shares, valued at $63.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 8,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).