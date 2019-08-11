As Pg&E Crop (PCG) Share Price Declined, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $657,611; Westwood Management Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) Decreased by $1.37 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.81 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 401,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.92 million, down from 409,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica; 10/05/2018 – David McCabe: Breaking: Lawmakers release all the Russian troll farm Facebook ads that ran before and after the 2016 election; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 08/05/2018 – Facebook curbs foreign adverts for Irish abortion vote; 20/03/2018 – UK investigates Facebook over data breach, to raid Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works; 04/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Takes Questions on Facebook Data Rift; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg need to address the Cambridge Analytica issue, says this NYU professor; 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg discusses the discovery that almost half of male managers in the U.S. are afraid to do common work activities with women, on the Recode Decode podcast:

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Analysts View Facebook After Earnings (NASDAQ: FB) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) set to report second-quarter results – Live Trading News” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,324 shares. 10,618 are held by Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company. South State Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 43 are held by Orrstown Financial Incorporated. Sei Invests has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 8.42M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% or 255 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Cap stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roosevelt Invest Grp invested 2.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrow reported 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,340 shares. Whetstone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 99,199 shares. Trust Investment Advsrs invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gsa Capital Partners Llp reported 1,498 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.1% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 350,657 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co accumulated 133,059 shares. Oz Lp owns 112,100 shares. 16.72M are held by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 0% or 885 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Trustmark State Bank Tru Department holds 159 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advsr LP accumulated 150,000 shares or 4.18% of the stock. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16,407 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 265 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.87M are owned by Nokota Management Ltd Partnership. Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,574 shares. Johnson Group Incorporated invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock.