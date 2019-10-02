As Pg&E (PCG) Market Valuation Declined, Glendon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $10.43 Million; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased Position in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) by 73.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $758,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 147,962 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 474,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 225,169 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 699,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 3.69M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold PMT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 52.91 million shares or 13.20% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Hillsdale Management holds 37,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thornburg Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.04M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 8,023 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 1.12 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 199,290 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 4,408 shares. Aperio Gp Llc invested 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 11,769 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd invested in 12,473 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 127,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group holds 688,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 29,900 shares to 116,500 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).

