As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined, Northern Trust Has Cut Position by $61.92 Million; Toron Capital Markets Upped Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stake by $32.31 Million; Valuation Rose

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 3.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.62M, down from 4.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 1.59 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 75.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 362,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 840,900 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.30M, up from 477,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 128,064 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 48,437 shares to 229,558 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,069 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

