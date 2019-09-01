As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Raised by $237.75 Million Its Stake; Thermo Fisher (TMO) Valuation Rose While Sivik Global Healthcare Has Raised by $1.37 Million Its Stake

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Corp (TMO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.03 million shares traded or 38.85% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 4.91M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN).

