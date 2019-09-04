As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Has Increased Position; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Holding in At&T Com (T) Raised by $359,290 as Stock Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 118,189 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 106,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 19.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 3.92M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge has 201,761 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 1.25 million shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 16.92 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 51,201 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership, a Florida-based fund reported 13,825 shares. Nomura Asset Co owns 1.75M shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 41,039 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Liability holds 85,315 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Limited has 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eastern Financial Bank accumulated 1.08% or 511,744 shares. 5.95 million were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Moneta Gru Inv Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,459 shares. 36,887 were accumulated by Highlander Cap Ltd. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 2.91M shares or 0% of the stock.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 30,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,633 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).