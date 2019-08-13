As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Has Lifted Stake; Sientra (Put) (SIEN) Shareholder Pura Vida Investments Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (SIEN) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2,812 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.54M market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 730,893 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.37M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability holds 18,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 41,545 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 17,746 shares. Sns Financial Gru Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,685 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,263 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 9,097 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Company invested in 45,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 12,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 29,399 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Bailard owns 19,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 34,326 shares to 321,725 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 648,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,441 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Shares for $99,998 were bought by Little Paul Sean. On Friday, June 7 the insider Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997.

