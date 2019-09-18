As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined, Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position; Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) Shares Declined While Anchorage Capital Group Trimmed Its Holding

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.50 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.22M, up from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 6.55M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 2.11M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.55M were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Kentucky Retirement System owns 11,732 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants reported 0.07% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 4,594 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,345 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt owns 4,910 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt invested 0.19% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Walleye Trading Limited Co invested in 7,504 shares. 4,300 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 370,100 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 1.89M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 17,696 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 382 shares.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seagate Technology plc Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2019: GLUU, ALLT, STX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy From the Tech Sector – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Seagate (STX) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.08 million for 15.74 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gallagher Fiduciary Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 60.83% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Abrams Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 25.00 million shares or 15.56% of all its holdings. Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 247,970 shares. New Generation Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 5.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Citigroup owns 5.08M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gvo Asset Mgmt, a Switzerland-based fund reported 115,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cibc World Markets Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.08 million shares or 6.27% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 20,900 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department stated it has 159 shares. Eminence Capital LP stated it has 7.97 million shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New York-based Michael & Susan Dell Foundation has invested 7.37% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,310 shares.