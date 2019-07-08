As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Rose, Pnc Financial Services Group Has Cut Its Stake by $713,014; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Has Lifted by Condor Capital Management

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 84.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 41,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,703 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 49,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.49M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,980 shares. 5.82M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested in 16,136 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Earnest Partners Limited reported 255 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors Incorporated invested in 15,569 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Principal Grp accumulated 11,837 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Finance Corp invested in 1,500 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt LP holds 2.20M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 410,282 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 180,041 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 44,066 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 3.66M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 45,400 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spire Inc by 51,902 shares to 78,095 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 1,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGC).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 16.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.16 per share. PCG’s profit will be $513.36 million for 5.62 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.73% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.