As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined, Holder Silver Point Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Shares Declined

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 5,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.64 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 9.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98M, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 9.79% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 17.28 million shares traded or 117.46% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.95 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

