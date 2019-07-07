As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Rose, Knighthead Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $168.84 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Axiom International Investors Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.49 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 84,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,095 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.24M, down from 228,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.50 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.63 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon and United Technologies agree to merge – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loeb joins Ackman in opposing United Tech merger – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5,148 shares to 10,661 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 34,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million was sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.