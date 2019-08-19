As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Knighthead Capital Management Lifted Position; Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 5.12M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 22.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 41,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 1.07M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 21,666 shares to 28,166 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 856,140 shares. Sei Investments Communications owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 149,494 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 2,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Finepoint Capital Limited Partnership invested in 1.70M shares or 13.92% of the stock. Synovus Finance invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New Generation Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.17% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 252,651 shares. Sachem Head Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 3.45 million shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 1,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning invested in 20,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 13,425 shares. Caspian Cap Limited Partnership owns 3.06M shares or 64.21% of their US portfolio.

