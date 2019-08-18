As Pg&E Com (PCG) Share Price Declined, Assetmark Trimmed Its Stake; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Middleby (MIDD) as Market Valuation Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 98,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 236,970 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, down from 335,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $110.95. About 465,088 shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 27,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 123 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 27,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 5.12 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 31.48 million shares to 35.79 million shares, valued at $259.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 933,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns owns 3,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,998 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 34,377 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Wisconsin-based Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.81% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Parametrica Mngmt Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 2,473 shares. The New York-based Brant Point Inv Management Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Private Trust Co Na reported 0.09% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 74,000 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company owns 164,884 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Rbf Ltd Co owns 0.1% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 6,727 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Gov Cr Etf (GVI) by 410,971 shares to 442,970 shares, valued at $48.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (NYSE:ED) by 24,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr 0 (STIP).