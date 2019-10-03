As Pg (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Horan Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $480,908; As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Share Value Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $5.54 Million

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Pg (PG) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 4,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,661 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97M, down from 77,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Pg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 6.38 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 384,766 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.96M for 8.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares to 104,963 shares, valued at $196.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 137,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.02% or 48,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 47,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 6,579 shares. Prudential Fin has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 71,363 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 13,128 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 329 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 204,816 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 78,006 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 19,685 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hwg LP invested in 24,679 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 5,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation owns 444,358 shares. Rex Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,000 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schp (SCHP) by 11,907 shares to 202,866 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spsb (SCPB) by 13,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Bkng.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.