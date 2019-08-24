As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Position; Patten Group Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $863,025 as Valuation Rose

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 304,285 shares. Westend Advisors Limited Com reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bank & Trust holds 62,720 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Holt Cap Advsr Llc Dba Holt Cap Partners LP invested in 0.07% or 2,325 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt holds 1.42% or 40,973 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Optimum Advisors has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jane Street Ltd Llc reported 979,995 shares stake. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 18,889 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman & Associate Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,596 shares. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 28,041 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1St Source Bankshares, a Indiana-based fund reported 78,780 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 807,448 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares to 740,395 shares, valued at $30.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,176 shares, and cut its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 258,544 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.03% or 37.59M shares in its portfolio. Kensico Cap Management holds 1.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 2.90 million shares. Gradient Limited Company holds 0% or 3,427 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com owns 2.33 million shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 26,305 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs reported 15,569 shares stake. Invesco reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New York-based York Management Global Advisors Lc has invested 4.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 497,294 shares. 1,334 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Eminence Capital Lp has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Prudential Finance Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,170 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 893,343 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.