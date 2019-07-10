As Pg&E (PCG) Market Valuation Rose, Silver Point Capital LP Has Upped Holding; Parus Finance Uk LTD Cut Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) as Shares Declined

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 5.58M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 5.51 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Electron Capital Ptnrs Llc reported 1.27M shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Assetmark Incorporated owns 123 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2,008 shares stake. 6.72M were reported by Steadfast Capital L P. Baupost Gru Ltd Ma holds 3.66% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 24.50M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,275 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 24,125 shares. Incline Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 1.64% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research owns 87,590 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 204 shares. Valueact Hldgs Lp owns 1.00 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 138,533 shares in its portfolio.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62,215 shares to 377,195 shares, valued at $44.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

