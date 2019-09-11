As Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined, Glendon Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $2.42 Million Its Holding; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lowered Cigna Corp. (CI) Holding by $88.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cigna Corp. (CI) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The institutional investor held 9,950 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60B, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $164.99. About 2.89M shares traded or 46.92% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS GOT ADDED INFO REQUEST FROM DOJ ON DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Express Scripts’ Ratings on Negative Watch following Cigna Bid; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Medco Containment Life Insurance Company and Medco Containment Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Developing Implications; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises Annual Guidance for Adjusted Operating Income — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Health insurer Cigna to buy pharmacy benefits manager for Express Scripts for about $52; 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q Rev $11.38B; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA: OFFER REPRESENTS ABOUT 31% PREMIUM TO MARCH 7 CLOSE

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 9.73 million shares traded or 22.66% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E Wildfire Assistance Program Distributes First Checks to Victims – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 410,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 144,349 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 7,980 shares. King Street Cap Ltd Partnership owns 0.86% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.00M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 13.13M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Solus Alternative Asset Lp invested in 434,000 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 195,167 shares. Regions Fin reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.27 million shares. Lonestar Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rare Infrastructure stated it has 3.57% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46 shares. Nomura stated it has 11.19M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,401 are owned by Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd. Wellington Shields And Company Lc holds 0.65% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 7,914 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 31 shares. 190 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Pettee Investors Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). West Oak Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 404 shares. Ent accumulated 0% or 77 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt holds 0.78% or 14,877 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1,870 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc has 0.02% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 1,400 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Co holds 6,613 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 757 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Bulls Bet on a Bounce for Cigna Stock, Despite Dip – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on CIGNA (CI) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cigna Corp. (CI) CEO Confirms Purchase of $5M in Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating on CIGNA (CI) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lenovo Group Ltd by 18,000 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $156.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert by 460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Br.