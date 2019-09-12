As Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined, Glendon Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding; Origin Asset Management Llp Lowered United Rentals (URI) Position by $6.65 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 53.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 50,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 44,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, down from 94,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $128.32. About 862,001 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 474,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 225,169 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 699,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 3.27 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $455.64 million for 5.59 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Company invested in 2,777 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Elm Ridge Management Limited Co reported 63,344 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 461,821 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pointstate Lp holds 152,000 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 299,313 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 2,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 14,286 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd owns 12,113 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. James Research stated it has 88,829 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 10,373 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 163,204 are held by Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership. Lodge Hill Limited Liability stated it has 7.7% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Marietta Invest invested in 8,938 shares. Rdl Fin holds 0.95% or 10,341 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 89,800 shares to 158,877 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 250,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 110,273 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 217,650 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary holds 60.83% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 20.55M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 5,592 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Limited Liability Com has 255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm has 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 1.08 million shares for 6.27% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 47 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 20,619 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 102 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 55 shares stake. Bank Of America De stated it has 3.70 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,000 are held by Marathon Trading Investment Limited Liability Company. Eminence LP reported 7.97M shares stake. 4.57 million are held by Pentwater Capital Mngmt L P.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.43M for 2.75 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.