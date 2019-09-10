As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Upped Its Position by $6.80 Million; North Star Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) by $517,504

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 4.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 8,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 18,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 26,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 74,602 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. THS’s profit will be $33.72 million for 23.37 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 77,879 shares to 533,427 shares, valued at $36.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) by 28,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 14,981 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 9.85 million shares. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 49,259 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 11,740 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company stated it has 0.04% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 1.16 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 10,274 shares in its portfolio. 4,960 were reported by Dupont Mngmt. Jane Street Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 8,958 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Vanguard Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.64M shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 10,946 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0% or 34,100 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 1,353 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 42,398 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,434 shares. Knighthead Capital Ltd Llc holds 10.43 million shares. 11.19 million were accumulated by Nomura. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership reported 619,300 shares stake. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 409,760 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 2,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Serengeti Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2.46% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Lp has 10.41% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6.44 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,100 shares. Pnc Financial Gru holds 7,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 627,504 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 4,162 shares. Incline Glob Mgmt Lc invested in 457,875 shares or 1.64% of the stock.

