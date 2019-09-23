As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Boosted Position; Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Declined While Proxima Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.46 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65M shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 97,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 372,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 6.36 million shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Starboard pushes ahead with proxy fight at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Transaction Closing Within About 60 Days; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares to 289,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,740 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.10M for 7.90 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 26,700 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.