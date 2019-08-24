As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Lifted Its Holding; Mercury Systems (MRCY) Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.00 Million

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) by 20.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 62,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 248,037 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, down from 310,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 374,119 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – There is no rational reason why $MRCY is the highest valued multi-billion $ aerospace and defense name in the industry given the #challenges it faces; 19/04/2018 – Just brought to our attention that leading forensic research firm CFRA had also written a cautionary report on $MRCY in December 2017. For those interested, we suggest tracking it down also #skeptic; 16/03/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q Rev $116.3M; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $72.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 195,347 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Liability. Rbf Capital Lc stated it has 1.12% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Us Bank & Trust De holds 16,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.18M shares. Whittier Trust reported 6,809 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 38,240 shares. Van Eck Corporation has 65,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 137 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com reported 100 shares. Mechanics National Bank Department has 0.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 17,255 shares. Moreover, Hound Ptnrs Ltd Com has 3.71% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.85 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 138,533 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pointstate Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 943,900 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 58,744 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Co has 25,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3,907 shares to 98,943 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 55,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avid Bioservices Inc..