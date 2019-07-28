As Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Market Valuation Rose, Knighthead Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $29.05 Million; Intrust Bank Na Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Lowered by $738,530

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.45M shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 955,044 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nordea Investment Management holds 333,788 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Group Lc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tobam holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 8,157 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru holds 300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 893,343 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,427 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 544 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 410,282 shares. Carroll Associates Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 101,998 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.06 million activity. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17M was sold by Torres Kathryn A.. Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of stock. 33,670 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Reiner Deborah M sold $72,639. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11. 200 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulta Ltd has 3.23% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 777,569 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 39,775 shares. Burney Comm stated it has 79,903 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,295 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 761 shares. Paloma Prns Management Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Petrus Trust Lta, Texas-based fund reported 2,010 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,807 shares. 161,632 are held by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Convergence Ltd invested in 0.41% or 14,540 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,457 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0.07% or 43,596 shares.