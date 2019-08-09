As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, Silver Point Capital LP Lifted Its Stake; Institute For Wealth Management Position in Tesla (TSLA) Upped by $643,932

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 4.60 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.86M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/03/2018 – Tesla Dealing with ‘Surprising’ Number of Flaws Needing ‘Rework’: CNBC — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 02/04/2018 – Tesla, Uber Deaths Raise Questions About the Perils of Partly Autonomous Driving–Update; 04/05/2018 – Tesla-Heavy ETF Sees Record Outflow of Cash This Week: ETF Watch; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – KATE PEARSON APPOINTED NEW DIRECTOR OF FIELD DELIVERY OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Dana Hull: TSLA scoop coming; 21/05/2018 – The hand-wringing over Tesla’s ability to generate profits on the Model 3 is overblown, according to Berenberg; 28/03/2018 – Automakers and 4 U.S. states promote purchase of electric vehicles; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is ‘moving in a good direction’ with shutdown, says Venture capitalist Gene Munster; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 5,853 shares to 7,362 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 29,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,985 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fred Alger Management Incorporated reported 1,007 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 13,024 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Llc owns 38,173 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc reported 3,297 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 1,512 shares. 716 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Com. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co owns 3,218 shares. 1,015 were accumulated by Shufro Rose & Lc. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 9,344 shares. 88 are owned by Kings Point. Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 40 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pessimism secured: Tesla bid down 12% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla News: Why TSLA Stock Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News: Tesla Drives Lower; Facebook Pays the Piper – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla Stock Moves Closer to Creating Some Value Finally – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Bets It All On China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.