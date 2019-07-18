As Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Knighthead Capital Management Lifted Stake; Hawkeye Capital Management Holding in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Has Lifted by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Declined

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 3.39 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 105,428 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E could float $31B bankruptcy restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 5.82 million were accumulated by State Street. Stonehill Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 6.54M shares or 35.07% of all its holdings. Federated Pa has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fmr Lc reported 11.84 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Valueact LP owns 0.2% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.00M shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv owns 265 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 147,845 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 196,235 shares. Empyrean Ptnrs LP reported 0.81% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Washington Tru Fincl Bank accumulated 885 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0% stake. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 250 shares. Jet Cap Invsts Lp reported 6.36% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).